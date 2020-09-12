Victor Irr

Victor C. Irr, 87MILLBURY - Victor C. Irr 87 died Sunday September 6th peacefully in hospice care at Care One in Millbury. He was predeceased by his wife of 54 years Ann (Briddon) Irr in 2010.He leaves 3 sons Victor C. Irr Jr and his wife Linda, Frank V. Irr and his wife Susan of Millbury, Brian D. Irr and his wife Robyn of Worcester. 5 Grandchildren Jason, Sarah, Elizabeth, Derek and Jacob Irr; 2 Great Grandchildren Kyrah Ann Bigwood and Daniel Jason Irr.He was born in West Seneca, New York the son of Frank V. Irr who died in Normandy, France in 1944 while serving in the Army and his Mother Olive E. (Decker) Irr who predeceased him in 1979. After serving in the Navy, Victor married and moved to Millbury 1963 where he and Ann raised their 3 sons.He was the owner and publisher of Sports Club Magazine in the 60's and a life member of Singletary Rod & Gun Club where he had served as finance chairman and treasure over the years.There are no calling hours, Burial will be private in Paxton at Worcester County Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers please honor Victor with a donation to the Millbury Federated Church, 20 Main Street, Millbury Ma 01527. Please visit Victor's tribute page, where a message or memory can be shared with his family: