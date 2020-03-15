|
|
Victor J. Masciarelli, 73
Clinton - Victor J. Masciarelli, Jr., 73, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington. He is survived by his sister Mary Jane (Masciarelli) Reid of Lexington; an aunt, Dolores Valenkamph of Clinton, an uncle, Donald Ruberti of Warner Robbins, GA and numerous cousins, extended family and friends.
Victor was born in Marlborough to the late Victor J. & Eleanor (Ruberti) Masciarelli. He was raised in Clinton and was a graduate of the Clinton High School, Class of 1964. Victor achieved his Bachelor degree in Chemistry from Fitchburg State College and began his lifelong career in medical technology, working for St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester early in his career, followed by several area laboratories, and finally Cerner Corporation in Burlington until his retirement. He lived in Billerica for many years and most recently in Lexington. From an early age, Victor enjoyed playing golf (especially with his uncles) and continued with the sport well into his retirement. A Funeral Service will be celebrated at 10AM on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton, with a calling hour prior from 9 until 10AM. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Victor J. Masciarelli to: Joslin Diabetes Center, Inc. One Joslin Place Boston, MA 02215. Online condolences may be placed at
www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 15 to Mar. 20, 2020