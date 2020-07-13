Victor Manuel Perez, 68Worcester - Victor Manuel Perez, 68, of Worcester died Saturday, July 11th in UMASS Memorial Medical Center after a long term illness. He is survived by his wife, Elba Figueroa of Plant City, Florida; his children, Marcus Diaz, Awilda Perez, Maritza Bryan all of Worcester, Madeline Toledo of Hartford, CT, Victor Perez of Worcester and Manuel Perez of Boston, Hakim Diaz of Charlotte, NC, Jazmin Diaz and Idalie Diaz both of Worcester; 15 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. He also leaves several brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and a host of many friends and family.He was born in Bayamon, Puerto Rico, the son of Ramon Medina and Josefina Perez. Victor was a devout Christian who loved God. He was a family man who loved fishing, gardening and nature. Victor was a man who brought joy and laughter to all those around him and will be greatly missed.Funeral services and burial will be private. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue is assisting the family with arrangements.