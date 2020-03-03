|
Victor L. Salerno, 96
WORCESTER - Victor L. Salerno, 96 of Worcester, passed away on March 1, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born to his parents Joseph and Teresa (Martello) Salerno of Caserta, Naples, Italy and resided in Worcester most of his life before moving to Shrewsbury. He was the beloved husband to the late Rose (DiBenedetto) Salerno. Vic and Rose were married for 65 years and enjoyed many winters in Boynton Beach, Florida and summers in Dennisport, Cape Cod. Both places gave him the opportunity to play golf, his favorite pastime with his many friends.
Vic leaves his devoted children, Elaine Marzilli and her husband Anthony, Karen Neal and her husband Jeffrey and his son, Joseph Salerno and his wife Elaine. Vic was adored by his grandchildren, Christopher Marzilli and his wife Liza, Vitaliano and Vincenzo Salerno, great grandchildren, Matteo and Rosalia Marzilli and his granddaughter, Meredith Marzilli who welcomes him with open arms. Vic also leaves two sisters, Olimpia Williams and Rita Nardella and her husband Joseph. He is predeceased by four sisters, Ann Verdini, Rose Bushe, Mary Chionnia and Virginia Marshal and two brothers, Guido and Anthony Salerno. He will be greatly missed by his nieces and nephews, especially his devoted nieces, Patricia Bilodeau and Mary Ellen Smith; his sister-in-law, Vera Thomas and her husband Paul.
A graduate of Worcester Boys Trade, Vic excelled in several team sports winning the Worcester City High School Batting Title at .513 in 1941. Vic went on to play semi-pro baseball for the Villanova Restaurant Team, which won the state title in 1946 and played in the Nationals in Wichita, Kansas. In WWII, he served in the U.S Navy Radar Division aboard the USS Quincy which took part in the invasion of Normandy. For thirty years, he was a member of the Worcester Fire Department assigned to Engine 1 and Engine 6. A member of the American Legion Post 201 and the Knights of Columbus 4181 where he enjoyed many friendships. A devout catholic, he was a member of the former St. Margaret Mary's Church and a member of the Church of St. Mary's in Shrewsbury. Vic was a great storyteller remembering every detail in every story he told. He was a true family man both loving and generous and will be forever in our hearts.
The family would like to thank the dedicated staff at Christopher Heights, Oakdale Rehabilitation and Memorial Hospital.
Vic's funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11:30 am in St. Mary's Church, 640 Main St., Shrewsbury. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, Shrewsbury. A period of calling hours will be held on Thursday, March 5th from 9-11 am in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester, prior to departure for his funeral Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Meredith Marzilli Scholarship Fund, c/o Development Information Systems, 118 Cushing Hall, Northeastern University, 360 Huntington Ave., Boston, MA. 02115-9877.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020