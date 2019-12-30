|
Victoria (Daniels) Aberhart, 81
Shrewsbury - Victoria Daniels "Vicky" Aberhart, 81, died at St. Vincent Hospital on December 29, 2019. Following a three-year illness, Victoria "Vicky" was a New Years' Eve baby, born in Newton, Massachusetts on December 31, 1937 to Charles Daniels and Lotta Crowell Daniels. Predeceased by parents and brother Stuart. She attended school in Newton and Topsfield, MA. She graduated from Bates College, Maine, with a B.A. majoring in French, Phi Beta Kappa. At Bates, she made many friends, some of whom she kept in touch with for the remainder of her life.
After graduating, she worked briefly in a banking office, then moved to Shrewsbury with her husband, Robert Campbell, and worked for many years in administration at the Worcester Foundation for Experimental Biology, eventually becoming Grants Manager.
After her first marriage failed, she married Dr. John Aberhart, a scientist at the Worcester Foundation. There were no children from either marriage. She and John shared a love for classical music, and both were classical pianists. They were regular visitors to Mechanics Hall for performances of Music Worcester, and other venues, especially at the Joy of Music Program (JOMP). Vicky was a long-time piano music student at JOMP with her beloved teacher, Wendy Ardizzone. She was a Founding Board Member of JOMP. Her preference was playing collaborative music (duets, trios, etc) and did not like to preform solo music. She was a member of Worcester Music Club, a group of Worcester area women musicians, who gathered at each other's homes to perform mainly classical music. She participated in the Food Pantry of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Worcester. She was also a member of the Hall Club, a social group of Worcester area women. For over ten years, she was a docent at the Worcester Art Museum, and enjoyed giving tours to school children as well as adult groups. She became very interested and knowledgeable in the artist Whistler, and developed a talk "Whistler and his Women" presented at various sites such as Senior Centers or libraries in the Worcester area.
She will be greatly missed by her devoted husband John, sister-in-law Sandra Q. Daniels, niece Cathy D. Richard and her children Drew and Mathew; also nephew Charles Daniels and his children Elliot and Aidan; also John's many cousins in Canada; also best friends Ronnie and Ray Harrold and their family, who treated Vicky and John as Aunt and Uncle; also Linda and the Rev. David Miller, Sheila Hunter, and many others,
Vicky loved cats and adopted many during her life. She will be deeply missed by Dickens and Marigold, two siblings who have enriched Vicky's and John's life during the past nine years.
The family would like to acknowledge the kindness of a large number of medical professionals who helped her cope with her illness. These include the wound clinics at UMass Medical Center and St. Vincent's Hospital, The Intensive Care Unit of St. Vincent's Hospital, Dr. Susan Donohue, and many others.
Also thanks to Rev. Aaron Payson and the Unitarian Universalist Church of Worcester for their support.
Donations in Vicky's memory may be made to, Joy of Music, 1 Graham Street, Worcester, MA 01605
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend her visitation on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:30 am at Unitarian Universalist Church of Worcester, 90 Holden St., Worcester with the funeral service to follow at 11:30 am. To view Vicky's online tribute, share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.chiampafuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020