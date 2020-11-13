Victoria A. "Vickie" (Canal) Dumphy
WORCESTER - Victoria A. "Vickie" Dumphy, always 39+ of Worcester, passed away peacefully under the wonderful care at UMASS Memorial Hospital West 1 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.
Services will be hosted by MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester with calling hours on Monday, November 16th from 9 am-11 am with her Funeral Mass to follow in St. Stephens Parish, 357 Grafton St., Worcester at 12 pm. Burial will be at St. John's Cemetery. To view her full obituary, please visit www.mercadantefuneral.com
.