Vilma C. Henderson, 95WESTBOROUGH - Vilma C. Henderson, 95, of Westborough, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at home with her family by her side. Beloved wife of 67 years to William A. Henderson. Loving mother to David and his wife Carla of Mamaronek, NY, and to Nancy of Westborough. Cherished "Noni" to her five grandchildren, Nicole, Lauren, Julia, Andrew and William. Vilma was predeceased by her parents Federico and Marina (Mazzaschi) Castignoli and brother Elio Castignoli.Vilma was born and raised in Somerville, MA, and was a graduate of Somerville High School. She met the love of her life, "Bill", while working at Mass Bonding in Boston which later became Hanover Insurance. They moved from Needham, MA to Chatham, NJ and lived there until finally settling in Westborough, MA in 1970 to raise their family. She worked at the Fales Elementary School as a lunch aide for many years but her primary role was as a loving homemaker dedicated to all things family. She was a communicant of St. Luke the Evangelist Church, a member of the Women of St. Luke's and of the Martha's and Mary's and also a former Cub Scout Den Mother.Her Italian heritage served her well as she leaves behind a legacy of phenomenal cooking and baking. She also enjoyed sewing, knitting and gardening. She spent time every summer in Falmouth on Cape Cod, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.Due to Covid-19, funeral services and burial will be private. A celebration of Vilma's life will be held at a later date when we are able to come together and gather.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that charitable contributions be made to:St. Luke the Evangelist Church Memorial Fund, 70 West Main St., Westborough, MA 01581