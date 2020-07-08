1/1
Vincent Alicandro Sr.
1932 - 2020
Vincent P Alicandro Sr.

Worcester - Vincent P. Alicandro, Sr., of Worcester, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, just a day before his 88th birthday, at Sterling Village Nursing Home.

Vinny is survived by his loving wife of sixty-seven years, Ellen C. (Flaherty) Alicandro; two daughters, Kathleen A. Alicandro of Worcester, and Rosemarie Nyman and her husband Scott of Shrewsbury; three sons, Vincent P. Alicandro, Jr. of Worcester, Charles A. Alicandro and his wife Jean of New Britain, CT, and A. Jeffrey Alicandro and his partner Dotty Rutter of North Rose, NY; two brothers, Ernest and Alfred Alicandro; eight grandchildren, Samantha and John Alicandro, Erin and Carly Alicandro, Ryen Alicandro, Lindsay LaMora, Madeleine Harmon, and Alec Nyman; five great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and his long time friend and cousin John D'Iorio of Worcester. He was predeceased by a brother and a sister, Angelo Alicandro and Louise Vincequere. Vincent was born in Worcester, son of the late Alfredo and Maria (Caruso) Alicandro and has called Worcester home for most of his life. He graduated from Worcester Boys Trade High School and proudly played on their undefeated football team.

Vinny worked for himself as a machinist and lathe operator, having previously worked for Micro Corp. Vincent remained active for many years, enjoying a good game of racquet ball, jogging, and maintaining an amazing garden. He enjoyed being with his family and happily coached Little League and Babe Ruth baseball when his children were playing. He enjoyed quahogging in Rhode Island and a Manhattan straight up with ice on the side, that made any worries just melt away.

Calling Hours and Funeral Service will be on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m., followed by a Funeral Service at 1 p.m. at the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester.

Social distancing and the use of a mask that covers the nose and mouth, will be necessary during the services.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of the donors choice.

There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at

www.mercadantefuneral.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 8 to Jul. 10, 2020.
