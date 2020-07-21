Vincent P. Leahy, 94
AUBURN - Vincent P. Leahy, 94, formerly of Auburn, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Notre Dame Long Term Care Center, Worcester. He had contracted Covid-19 in late May and, though he recovered from the illness, was unable to thrive thereafter.
Vincent was born in Worcester, one of seven children of the late Patrick J. and Nora A. (O'Leary) Leahy. Both of his parents emigrated from Ireland.
Vincent enlisted in the U.S. Navy at the age of 17. He proudly served his country during WWII aboard the USS Rodman. He received various decorations for his wartime service, including the European African Middle Eastern Theatre Medal with 3 Bronze Stars.
After discharge from the Navy, he completed his high school education and worked in factories for several years. He then began his 34 year career as a Worcester police officer, retiring in 1991 after a serious injury suffered on duty.
Vincent was a faithful and longtime member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Auburn, the Emerald Club and the Greendale men's club. In later years, he especially enjoyed playing cards and golfing.
Vincent's wife of 61 years, Mary A. (Santoro) Leahy, passed away on February 1, 2019. He is survived by his son, John V. Leahy and his wife Theresa of Auburn, several nieces and nephews, and countless friends.
His two brothers, Joseph and John F. Leahy, predeceased him as did his four sisters, Elizabeth DiBenedetto, Mary T. Leahy, Rita Leahy (known in religious life as Sister Mary Elizabeth, SP) and Dorothy Carr.
Services for Vincent will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 from the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am in St. Joseph's Church, 189 Oxford St., Auburn. Burial will follow in Saint John's Cemetery, Worcester. Relatives and friends are invited to a period of calling hours on Thursday, July 23, 2020, from 4-6 pm in the funeral home. Due to the current public health crisis, mask wearing and social distancing will be required at the wake and funeral. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.