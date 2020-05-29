Vincent A. Menzone, 86
Dudley - Vincent A. "Vinny" Menzone, 86, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at home surrounded by his family following a struggle with Alzheimer's disease.
He is survived by his wife Joan B. (Bednarz) Menzone. They would have celebrated 65 years of marriage on June 11th. He also leaves a son Vincent D Menzone and his wife Ann; a daughter Sharon L. Rayla and her husband Mark. Four grandchildren, Vincent T. Menzone (Rebecca), David J. Menzone (Jennifer), Kelsey M. Buccelli (John) and Matthew M. Rayla (Olivia Gumienny); two step-granddaughters Kimberly Pelletier, Meggen Cantillon and their families and three great-grandchildren, Vincent A. Menzone, Bella M. Menzone and Lilliana M. Menzone. He leaves a brother, Donald J. Menzone. Vinny and Don had a special bond. They were very close and worked together in a number of real estate ventures. He also leaves close friend and brother-in-law Roger Brousseau. Vinny is also survived by his sister-in-law Dolores Robbins (David) and sister in law Nancy Powers (Andy) and several nieces and nephews. His sister, Patricia Brousseau, whom he loved dearly died just 6 weeks ago. He is also pre-deceased by Don's wife, Ida Menzone.
He was born at home on December 17, 1933 the son of Vincent and Dolores (Plasse) Menzone and lived in Dudley/Webster his entire life. He attended Saint Louis High School and earned his accounting degree from Worcester Junior College.
Vinny worked at Ethan Allen for nearly 40 years, retiring as the Plant Manager in 1988. He was a real estate investor/entrepreneur and contractor. He always had a "project" going whether it was building the strip mall in Auburn or renovating his other commercial or residential properties. He also built or helped to build many family homes. Vinny was an avid outdoorsman, who loved to hunt, boat and fish. Most importantly he was a kind and caring family man, devoting much of his retirement to his grandchildren. "Grandpop" took them ice fishing, deep sea fishing, hiking in the woods, swimming, wood working, or just playing cards and board games. If there was fun to be had, Grandpop and Grammy were making it happen!
Vinny will be remembered for his love of family, his consideration of others, his appreciation of nature and his generous spirit.
His funeral will be held on Monday, June 8, at 10:00 AM at Saint Louis Church, 15 Lake Street, Webster, MA. Burial will be private. Donations in his memory may be made to VNA Hospice & Palliative Care 120 Thomas St. Worcester, MA 01608 or www.vnacare.org/donors. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Sitkowski, Malboeuf & Hickey Funeral Home of Webster.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 29 to May 31, 2020.