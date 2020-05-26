|
Vincent Nocella, 72
Worcester - Vincent Nocella, 72, of Worcester, passed away on Saturday, May 24, 2020, at Saint Vincent Hospital, from complications due to COVID-19.
Vincent was born in Sessa Aurunca, Italy, son of the late Salvatore and Maria Grazia (Alicandro)
Nocella. Vincent grew up in Formia, Italy and immigrated to the United States at the age of 13 to settle in Worcester with his family. Here he attended Grafton St Junior High and North High School and met his best friend who would later become his brother-in-law Frank. Speaking no English, Vincent was still able to graduate with high honors and later attend the College of The Holy Cross, studying pre-med with a major in Biology on a full scholarship. After a two year stay in Rome, where he attended the University of Rome Medical School, Vincent returned to the States.
He moved to Tampa and opened a successful painting business. Over the years he shared his passion for soccer, coaching many teams, and was a mentor to many young talents. His best friend Dale was one of those, who then grew up to coach alongside him. While in Florida, he also had the privilege to help raise his niece Tanya whom he adored.
In the early 90's Vincent was involved in a car accident which left him quadriplegic. After many years he returned to Worcester and resided at the Odd Fellows Home. Vincent renewed his passion for literature and the languages, as he was fluent in English, Italian and French. About ten years ago Vincent began his artistic career, having found a way to hold a pencil and brush to draw and paint and a new passion was born. He loved to paint for his family and friends and proudly displayed his work throughout the Odd Fellows and at auctions to help raise money for charities.
He spent his evenings discussing politics on the phone with his "brother" Frank, checking in with his sister Anna and giving her his shopping list, and visiting with his godson Christian. Whenever he fell ill, Anna, Christian and his niece Stefanie, were the first by his side, visiting with him at the hospital. Vincent so looked forward to holidays and special gatherings with his extended Algieri family and especially being able to see all the little children. Vincent loved his family dearly. Those of us that knew and loved Vinnie will miss his beautiful sweet soul and his incredible mind. He endured and lived through his tragedy and life with grace and dignity.
Vincent is survived by his brothers and sisters, Angelo Nocella and his wife Helena of Mashpee, Giovanna Goslow of Providence, Anna Maria Algieri and her husband Frank of Auburn, Alfonso Nocella and Darlene Nocella of Colorado; nieces and nephews, Christian Algieri and his wife Junia of Auburn, Stefanie Mancini and her husband Ray of Charlton, Tanya Enos and her husband Vinnie of Colorado, Nick Nocella and Nicole Nocella of Colorado, Salvatore Nocella and his wife Jennifer of Mashpee, Anna Purcell and her husband Mike of Mashpee, Maria Kosick and her husband Don of Florida and John Goslow and his wife Evelyn of Worcester; as well as other nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews, Ilaria Enos, Anna, Thomas and Joseph Mancini, Kristopher and Patrick Kosick and Dylan Goslow; one his best friends Dale Coram and his wife Sandy of Tampa, Fl; and many close friends in Florida and at the Odd Fellows Home. He was predeceased by a brother, Giovanni Nocella and a sister Rita Costa.
His family would like to thank the staff at the Odd Fellows Home, and those in the ICU at Saint Vincent Hospital.
