Vincent F. Pusateri, 87
West Boylston - Vincent F. Pusateri, 87, of West Boylston passed Monday, May 25 in UMASS Medical Center, after a period of declining health resulting in his passing from complications with Covid 19.
He leaves his wife of 62 years, Mary I. (Negro) Pusateri; four children, Tina Gallupe and her husband, Wayne, Vin Pusateri and his wife, Francine, Mark Pusateri and his wife, Lauren and Stephen Pusateri all of West Boylston; ten grandchildren, Danny, Alissa, Michael, Rachael, Matthew, Jayson, Katrina, Leah, Megan and Carly; a sister, Nina Sweet of Worcester; a brother, Joseph Pusateri of Sterling and nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by brothers Frank and Anthony and sisters Eleanor Dell'Olio and Rosemary Pusateri. He was born in Worcester, son of Joseph and Rose (DiBlasi) Pusateri. Vinny graduated from Worcester Boys Trade School and Worcester Junior College. He proudly served in the US Navy during the Korean War on the USS Fraser and USS Hazelwood.
Vinny was Manager of Facilities at Honeywell Corporation in Waltham for many years, before retiring. His children and grandchildren where the center and love of his life.
The family would like to thank Dr. Howard Sachs, his PCP and the caring staff at UMass Medical Center.
A Private Graveside Service will be held in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to at . Arrangements in the care of Fay Brothers Funeral Home, West Boylston.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 27 to May 28, 2020