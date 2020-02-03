|
|
Vincenza Mattiace, 86
Worcester - Vincenza "Enza" (Costantini) Mattiace, 86, of Worcester, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020, with her family at her side, at Saint Vincent Hospital. Her beloved husband, Pietro, predeceased her in June 2013.
Vincenza is survived by her dedicated children, John P. Mattiace and his wife Helen of Manchester, NH, and Rita McConville and her fiancé William Lyman of Warwick, MA; three grandchildren, Andrew J. Mattiace, Christina M. (Mattiace) Burchill and her husband Neil, and Peter J. McConville; a great grandson, Ryley McCarthy. She is also survived by a brother and three sisters in Italy, Reno, Cosima, Emma, and Pompea Costantini; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by four siblings, Francesco, Annunziata, Filomena, and Francesca Costantini. Vincenza was born in Monte Mesola, Italy, daughter of the late, Eugenio and Maria (Pandolfi) Costantini. She came to Queens, NY in 1966, later moving to Clinton, MA, before settling in Worcester in 1980.
Vincenza was a devoted member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, and has a strong devotion to her faith and to Jesus. She loved to go dancing, play BINGO, and watch her grandchildren's sporting events. Along with her faith, family was paramount in her life, and she loved to cook Italian meals for them; and was actively involved in raising her grandson. She worked as a seamstress for several clothing stores including, the former Anderson-Little Men's Store, Van Brothers Company, and Burlington Coat Factory; she was also proud of her appearance and her fashion sense led her to design and create many of her own dresses.
Calling Hours will be on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester. Her Funeral will be on Saturday, February 8, departing the funeral home at 9:40 a.m. in procession to a 10 a.m. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Loreto Church, 33 Massasoit Road, Worcester. Entombment will follow at Saint John's Mausoleum.
There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020