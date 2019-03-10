|
Viola M. Cantera, 98
WESTBOROUGH - Viola M. Cantera, 98, of Westborough, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 9, 2019.
Vi was a longtime resident of Westborough and many locals may remember her beloved bright red Volkswagen Beetle traveling along Upton Rd. on her way to and from Don's Donuts and the Rotary Landmark Diner where she worked for nearly 4 decades. She was a member of St. Luke the Evangelist Church and will be buried alongside her late husband Arnold J Cantera at St. Luke's Cemetery.
Vi and Arnie left a large Italian family in New Jersey and moved to Westborough in 1970. They quickly grew to love the town and considered Westborough their adopted home. They enjoyed day trips to Cape Cod, golf and dinners at Westborough Country Club, and many activities at St. Luke's.
Vi leaves four children; Arnold "Corky" Cantera (and his wife Peggy), Nancy Alberta (and her late husband Lou Sr), Maryellen Cantera, Eugene Cantera (and his wife Gracie), five grandchildren; Louis Alberta Jr., Christine Cantera, Alicia Alberta, Parker Cantera and Sophia Cantera and one great grandchild Ariella Cantera.
Calling hours will be between 4:00 P.M. and 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, March 14th at Pickering and Son Westborough Funeral Home, 62 West Main St, Westborough.
Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. Friday, March 15th at St Luke the Evangelist Church, 70 West Main St., Westborough. Burial will follow at St. Luke Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Luke the Evangelist Church Memorial Fund, 70 West Main St., Westborough, MA 01581
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019