Viola B. Hoard
UXBRIDGE - Viola B. (Borkowski) Hoard, 98, of Uxbridge passed away Wed. June 12, 2019 in St. Camillus Health Center, Whitinsville. She was the wife of the late James E. Hoard who died in 1969.
A resident of Uxbridge since 1942, Mrs. Hoard had been a hairdresser for 47 years and had worked at the former Sadie Scott Salon in Mendon, Joe's Finishing Touch in Uxbridge and Kaye's Beauty Shop in Uxbridge.
Viola was born in 1921 in Washington, PA, the daughter of the late John and Mary (Tabeszewski) Borkowski. She was a graduate of Washington High School in PA, class of 1938 and Mason-Fredericks School of Cosmetology, class of 1939.
She was a member of the Uxbridge Women's Club, the Kolko-Polek Club, the Red Hat Society and the Polish-American Veterans Post Auxiliary. She served on the bereavement committee at St. Mary's Church in Uxbridge, was a tremendous Red Sox fan, and was an avid bowler in the Monday Morning Bowling League at Sparetime Bowling in Whitinsville.
Viola is survived by her son, James D. Hoard of Uxbridge; a daughter, Lynne M. Bordeaux of Millbury; one granddaughter, Jade and her husband Christian Donaldson of Millbury, and two great-grandchildren, twin boys, Elliot and Edan Donaldson. She was predeceased by two brothers, William and Benjamin Borkowski and two sisters Sophie Glass and Betty Huggins.
Visiting hours will be held Saturday June 15, 2019 from 10:30 – 11:30 AM in the Buma Funeral Home, 101 N. Main St., Rte. 122, Uxbridge followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 12 Noon in St. Mary's Church, 77 Mendon St., Uxbridge.
Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Granite St., Uxbridge.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Camillus Health Center, Activities Fund, 447 Hill Street, Whitinsville, MA 01588.
www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 12 to June 13, 2019