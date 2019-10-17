Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Cebula Funeral Home
66 South St
Ware, MA 01082
(413) 967-4911
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cebula Funeral Home
66 South St
Ware, MA 01082
Viola Majka


1928 - 2019
Viola Majka Obituary
Viola M. Majka, 90

Gilbertville - Viola Mae (Smith) Majka, age 90, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Quaboag Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in North Brookfield in "the round house" on Rufus Putnam Road, daughter of the late Eugene and Roselle (Nye) Smith. Viola was employed for many years as a switchboard operator at the former Monson Developmental Center, before her retirement. Viola was a very kind, curious, and quick-witted person with a great sense of humor. She had a great imagination and was known for her infectious laugh. Her greatest accomplishment was her family, and enjoyed every visit with them. Viola is survived by her three loving sons: Gene Majka and his wife Joan, Charles Majka and his wife JoAnn, and David Majka and his wife Angela, her loving daughter, Ann Saunders and her husband David, 7 granddaughters and 11 great-grandchildren. Sadly, she was predeceased by her beloved husband, Charles J. Majka, in 2012. There will be a Celebration of Life for Viola, on her 91st birthday, Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 9 - 11 AM at the Cebula Funeral Home, 66 South St., Ware, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Quaboag Rehabilitation & Skilled Care Center, Activity Fund, 47 East Main St., West Brookfield, MA 01585.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 17 to Oct. 28, 2019
