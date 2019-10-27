|
|
Viola P. Johnson, 95
Grafton - Viola P. (Conrad) Johnson, 95, died peacefully at home on October 26, 2019 surrounded by her loving husband of 75 years, her family and dear friends. She was born in North Grafton June 30, 1924, the daughter of Sadie (Nauss) and Aubrey Conrad. On December 23, 1943 she married her soul mate and love of her life, Ray Johnson. Together they raised their seven children. Their lives were filled with many interests and adventures including boating, camping, square dancing and fun times with life-long friends. Her home was always open to all especially her children's friends. She was always involved in her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren's activities and sporting events.
She worked for many years as the Manager of the school lunch program at South Grafton Elementary School. She is still fondly remembered by many of the students she served. She was a life-long member of The Baptist Church of Grafton. She served on many committees and boards and was honored as a Deacon Emeritus. She met many of her life-long friends at the church.
She is survived by her husband Ray, daughters Judy Swicker and her partner Phil Lucas, Jan Erenius, Marge Swift and her husband Rich, Nancy Paul and her husband Ed, Carol Benson and her sons Phil Johnson and wife Sherry and Doug Johnson and his wife Wandra Hendrix, 14 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sisters Nonie Paquette, Audrey Robinson and sons-in-law Steve Swicker, Joe Erenius and Kenneth Benson.
All are welcome to gather with Viola's family Tuesday October 29th from 4pm to 7pm at Roney Funeral Home 152 Worcester St. N. Grafton, MA 01536. Her funeral service will be Wednesday October 30th at 11:00 am at The Baptist Church of Grafton on South Street in Grafton. She will then be laid to rest at Pine Grove Cemetery in North Grafton. A Book of Memories to share a favorite story or message of sympathy is available online at:
www.RoneyFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019