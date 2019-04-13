|
|
Virginia L. (Johnson) Camarda, 84
NORTH BROOKFIELD - Virginia L. (Johnson) Camarda, 84, of Grant St., died peacefully at her home on Saturday, April 13th. She was the wife of Joseph J. Camadra who died in 2005.
A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, April 16 at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of the Angels Church, 1222 Main St., Worcester. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. A calling hour will precede the services on Tuesday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in the MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 1131 Main St., Leicester.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019