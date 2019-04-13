Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morin Funeral Home
1131 Main Street
Leicester, MA 01524
(508) 892-8515
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Camarda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Camarda

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Virginia Camarda Obituary
Virginia L. (Johnson) Camarda, 84

NORTH BROOKFIELD - Virginia L. (Johnson) Camarda, 84, of Grant St., died peacefully at her home on Saturday, April 13th. She was the wife of Joseph J. Camadra who died in 2005.

A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, April 16 at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of the Angels Church, 1222 Main St., Worcester. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. A calling hour will precede the services on Tuesday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in the MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 1131 Main St., Leicester. A complete obituary will appear in the Monday edition of the Telegram.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Morin Funeral Home
Download Now