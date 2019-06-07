|
Virginia F. (White) Cheney, 94
BROOKFIELD - Virginia F. (White) Cheney, 94, of Tyler Street and formerly of Auburn, died Sunday, May 26 in Sterling Village.
Her husband of 48 years Chester F. Cheney, died in 2003. She leaves four sons; Robert Cheney and his wife Donna of Dallas, TX, Donald Cheney and his wife Christine of Spencer, Philip Cheney of South Yarmouth and David Cheney and his wife Christine of Sterling, 7 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
Mrs. Cheney was born in Worcester, daughter of Lloyd and Frances (Helps) White. She was a medical secretary for many years for Dr. Burrow & Oakley, DDS before retiring. She was a member of the Quaboag Valley Baptist Church in Brookfield. She was a former member of Faith Baptist Church in Auburn where she was very active with their youth programs. She enjoyed being outdoors, gardening and spending time with her family. She spent many winters in Panama City Florida walking the beach, collecting shells and enjoying nature.
A Memorial service will be held at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, June 11 in J. HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. A calling hour will precede the service from 5:00-6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Tri-Valley Inc. "Meals on Wheels", 10 Mill Street, Dudley, MA 01571.
