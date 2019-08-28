|
Virginia M. Deso-Becker, 88
East sandwich ma - Virginia M. (Mc Avery) Deso-Baker died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on August 21, 2019.
Virginia, born in Boston was the daughter of the late William F. Mc Avey and Gertrude A. (Dillon) Mc Avey of the former Mrs. Mack's Bakery in Worcester. During WWII Virginia was instrumental in helping her mother with the family business. She attended Classical High School and acquired a criminal justice degree from Quinsigamond College. She retired as a campus police officer from Cushing Hospital. She aspired after her grandfather Luke Dillon formerly a captain of the Worcester Police Department.
Virginia was predeceased by her first husband Clayton Deso Jr in 1982 and her second husband Frances E. Becker died earlier this year. She lived in Worcester, Florida, Brookfield and East Sandwich.
She is survived by her daughter Deborah Deso – Davenport and her husband Larry of East Sandwich; sons David and Darrell Deso of Worcester; stepdaughters Donna Bailey and Sandra Lafromboise and her husband Mike of East Longmeadow and stepson Frances E. Becker Jr. and his wife Diane of Groton CT; her grandchildren Alecia, Seth, Jamie, Jillian, Blade. Her youngest grandson, Darrell Jr. passed this April. She had 5 step grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Virginia was an avid baker and chef. She enjoyed writing poetry, Knitting baby hats for the NICU, sewing and reading.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Advantage Funeral and Cremation, 318 union Ave., Framingham, MA 01702
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 28 to Sept. 1, 2019