Virginia A. (Brown) Draper, 81
Worcester - Virginia A. (Brown) Draper, 81, of Worcester passed away on Wednesday, July 31st in UMass Memorial Medical Center – University Campus.
Virginia is survived by her two daughters, Gloria A. Draper and her longtime companion, Robert Benoit of Charlton and Luanne J. Martell of Auburn and 4 grandchildren Ashley Mason, Hailey Martell, Abby Martell and Lacie Martell.
She was born in Worcester, daughter of the late John and Anna (Breivis) Brown and is also predeceased by a daughter, Diane M. Nia. Virginia worked for many years at Imperial Machine Company as a machine operator.
Ms. Draper enjoyed taking trips to the beach, however she was the happiest when she was spending time with her family, shopping and going to the casino.
The funeral will be held on Monday, August 5th at 11 AM in the Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home 12 Hammond St. Worcester. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery. Calling hours are on Sunday, August 4th from 5 to 7 PM in the funeral home. Memorial contributions in memory of Virginia may be made to the Worcester Animal Rescue League 139 Holden Street Worcester, MA 01606.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019