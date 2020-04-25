|
Virginia P. Eaton, 88
Worcester - Virginia P. (Donor) Eaton, 88, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, April 25, 2020. She leaves 3 sons- Kevin of Greenville DE, Gary and his wife Kathy of Worcester, and Jon and his wife Julie also of Worcester; grandchildren Meaghan Eaton, Kristen Burns, Lyndsey & Samantha Eaton, 9 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews . She was predeceased by her husband of 53 years Ralph E. Eaton and by a sister Geraldine Cassie and a brother Robert Donor.
Ginny was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Harley and Phyllis (MacConnell) Donor. She graduated from Commerce High School and worked for many years at the former Jordan Marsh Company as hostess in their Red Lantern restaurant and later ran the sandwich shop and bakery eventually retiring as a sales clerk at the former Baby Specialties Co. She was a former member of Wesley United Methodist Church and enjoyed gardening, bird watching, and taking care of animals.
The family would like to thank all of her friends, neighbors and extended family members for their love and support. She was the kindest of souls and loved by everyone who knew her, she will be deeply missed by all.
There are no services at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations in Virginia's memory may be made to Worcester Animal Rescue League. To leave an online condolence message, please visit
Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020