Virginia A. Engvall
Grafton - Virginia Ainsworth Engvall of Grafton passed away peacefully on Thursday, February Seventh, 2019, at her beloved farm surrounded by her family.
She is predeceased by her brother, Henry D. Ainsworth Jr. and her husband, Richard E. Engvall. She leaves three sons and daughters-in-law: Bert and Cynthia Engvall of Upton, Massachusetts, Eric Engvall and Debra-Houlden Engvall of Kodiak, Alaska, and Carl and Caroline Engvall of Bristol, Vermont. She is also survived by eight grandchildren: Luke, Hans, Anna, Nathaniel and his wife Martha, Samuel, Noah, and Helen, as well as sister Priscilla Ainsworth Kendall of Wilmington, North Carolina, many nieces and nephews, and countless friends in the town of Grafton and at The Baptist Church of Grafton.
Born in Worcester and lifelong resident of Grafton, she was the daughter of Henry D. Ainsworth Sr. and Emma (Plainte) Ainsworth. As a high school senior she earned the highest award in Girl Scouts, the Curved Bar. She earned a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Framingham State College. She taught first and second grade in Grafton, and then Amherst, Massachusetts. After marriage, she became a full-time mother for her three boys.
Jinny was a gardener, apple grower, devoted church member, reciter of poetry, dealer of antiques, lover of animals (except mice and snakes!), number one fan of her children's and grandchildren's sports events and many performances, and locally famous as the lady who baked and gave away batches and batches of cookies. She was a woman fiercely and proudly devoted to her family, church, and friends. Serving others is what made her happiest. Her generosity was boundless, her cheerfulness was infectious, and she had a gentle grace that was of another, simpler time.
There will be no calling hours. A service celebrating Jinny's life will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, February 10th, at The Baptist Church of Grafton, 1 South Street, Grafton, Massachusetts.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Baptist Church of Grafton (PO Box 304, Grafton, MA, 01519) or to the Grafton Food Bank (Grafton Municipal Center, 30 Providence Rd., Grafton, MA, 01519). A Book of Memories to share a memory of Jinny is available online at:
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019