Virginia G. Engvall, 90Worcester - Virginia G. (Hand) Engvall, 90, of Worcester, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Hermitage Healthcare. Her husband, Gene A. Engvall, predeceased her in December 1992.Virginia is survived by a daughter, Gail S. Gerolomo and her husband John of Rutland; two sons, Gary A. Engvall and his wife Margaret of Cranston, RI, and Gregory M. Engvall and his wife Bernadette of Auburn; four grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by a sister, Iva Doherty. Virginia was born in Poughkeepsie, NY, daughter of the late, Seymour and Minnie (Holdridge) Hand, and graduated from Worcester's Commerce High School. She married Gene and they lived in Shrewsbury for over 35 years, before moving to Worcester in 1991.Virginia worked for many years at the former State Mutual Insurance Company. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church. She enjoyed crafting, being with family and was always a helpful hand to friends, neighbors, and family.A Memorial Service for Virginia was on Saturday, November 7, 2020.