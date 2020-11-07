1/1
Virginia Engvall
1929 - 2020
Virginia G. Engvall, 90

Worcester - Virginia G. (Hand) Engvall, 90, of Worcester, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Hermitage Healthcare. Her husband, Gene A. Engvall, predeceased her in December 1992.

Virginia is survived by a daughter, Gail S. Gerolomo and her husband John of Rutland; two sons, Gary A. Engvall and his wife Margaret of Cranston, RI, and Gregory M. Engvall and his wife Bernadette of Auburn; four grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by a sister, Iva Doherty. Virginia was born in Poughkeepsie, NY, daughter of the late, Seymour and Minnie (Holdridge) Hand, and graduated from Worcester's Commerce High School. She married Gene and they lived in Shrewsbury for over 35 years, before moving to Worcester in 1991.

Virginia worked for many years at the former State Mutual Insurance Company. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church. She enjoyed crafting, being with family and was always a helpful hand to friends, neighbors, and family.

A Memorial Service for Virginia was on Saturday, November 7, 2020.

The family entrusted MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, Worcester.

There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at

www.mercadantefuneral.com

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
NOV
7
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
November 3, 2020
I am so saddened at the loss of your mom. She was so kind, generous and very funny. She will be forever in my heart! Love Carol Martellotta
Carol Martellotta
Friend
