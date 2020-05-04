|
Virginia A. Erwin, 73
Westborough - Virginia "Gini" Anne (Packard) Erwin, 73, of Westborough, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 1, 2020 at the Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center in Westborough after a courageous battle with Glioblastoma. She is the beloved wife of Thomas Erwin.
Born in Framingham and raised in Southborough, she was a daughter of the late Joel and Ruth (Uhlman) Packard. A 1965 graduate of Algonquin Regional High School, Gini obtained her bachelor's degree from Framingham State University in 1969 and her master's degree in education from Cambridge College in 2003.
Prior to retirement, Mrs. Erwin taught third grade at Armstrong School in Westborough. She previously taught at the Hastings Elementary School in Westborough and the Center School in Hopkinton. She dedicated her life to educating children. Gini was well respected by her students, their parents, and her peers, and acted as a mentor to many younger teachers throughout her career.
Mrs. Erwin was a devout member of the Congregational Church of Westborough and its English handbell choir, Festival Ringers, of which she was formerly the assistant director and served as the director of the children's handbell choir.
A loving and caring mom, daughter, sister, wife, friend, neighbor, and human being, Gini loved public television, a good cup of coffee in the morning, some tea and dark chocolate after lunch, and a scoop of Uhlman's ice cream to end the day.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Felicity Erwin and her husband Ryan Murphy, of Cold Spring, NY, Amanda Grundmann and her husband Michael, of Kirkland, WA, Nathaniel Erwin and his wife Jillian, of Framingham; four grandchildren; her siblings, E. Barbara Wright of Ashland, Douglas Packard of Texas, and Donna DiRado of Worcester; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, Mrs. Erwin's memorial service details will be announced when restrictions have been lifted.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be sent to the American Brain Tumor Association (www.abta.org) or PBS (www.pbs.org)
Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of the Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home.
Please visit www.westboroughfuneralhome.com for her complete obituary.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 4 to May 5, 2020