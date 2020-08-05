1/
Virginia Glanville
Virginia M.Glanville, 70

NORTH BROOKFIELD - Virginia M.Glanville, 70, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2020 in Rose Monahan Hospice House in Worcester after a long struggle with cancer.

Virginia is survived by her husband of 43 years David Glanville; her daughter Anne, wife of Shaun Adams; her son Gregory; her beloved granddaughter Mikayla Adams all of North Brookfield; her siblings Donna Alger of Auburn, David (Kathy) Lanciault of Plano, Tx, Steven (Erica) Lanciault of San Antonio, TX, Robert (Val) of Fredericksburg, VA, Jerry (Linnette) Lanciault of Worcester, MA, James (Laurie) Lanciault of Auburn,MA; many nieces; nephews and cousins.Virginia is predeceased by her parents Leon and Barbara (Baxter) Lanciault and her sister Judith Shea.

She was born in Worcester, MA , lived in Auburn and Worcester before moving to North Brookfield in 1988. She attended Woodland Prep and graduated from St. Peter's in 1968. Virginia worked at State Mutual, Caldor's and in Visiting Home Health Care. She began working at Flexcon in Spencer, MA. in 1998 and retired in 2019 from the Product Certification Lab.

Virginia enjoyed puzzles, reading, crocheting, local live theater, and spending time with her family and friends.

Calling hours for Virginia will be held on Thursday August 13, 2020 from 6-8 pm in Pillsbury Funeral Home, 44 Gilbert St., North Brookfield. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Pillsbury Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Pillsbury Funeral Home Inc
44 Gilbert St
North Brookfield, MA 01535
(508) 867-3604
