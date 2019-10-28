|
|
Virginia S. Gregory, First Lady of St. John's
SHREWSBURY - Virginia Marguerite (Samson) Gregory went home to God on Monday, October 28, 2019.
Born on February 10, 1922 in Jefferson, New Hampshire, Virginia was the daughter of Louis and Ida (Kenney) Samson. She left home after graduating from Lancaster Academy in 1939 and studied at Bay Path Institute in Springfield, Ma., where she received her diploma in 1940. Virginia lived and worked in Springfield for the duration of World War II and then married John Francis Gregory of Worcester on August 4, 1945. They settled in Worcester to raise their family of three boys, John, Michael, and Stephen.
In the winter of 1958, Brother Chad, then Headmaster of Saint John's High School, hired Virginia as the first school secretary. The school faculty and staff consisted of twelve Xaverian Brothers and Mrs. Gregory. She would serve as the administrative assistant for two subsequent Headmasters, Brother Joseph Gerard and Brother Conal, finally retiring in 2001 after forty three and a half years. Her roles also included being Registrar, Secretary to the Board of Trustees, second mother and sometime nurse and even seamstress for a multitude of Saint John's men. She supported the students in all of their endeavors, from the Spring Show to her favorite sport of Basketball. In 2010 the School recognized her service and her pioneering work as the First Lady of Saint John's by inducting her as its first Honorary Alumna. In 2017 Saint John's opened the Gregory Academic Center to honor her work and that of her son Stephen.
Virginia was a person of great faith, courage, loyalty, and devotion. Her faith was tested when her husband John died suddenly in January, 1964, but she persevered. Much of her life's service centered around the Church. She volunteered for many years at the Immaculate Conception Bingo and was secretary for the Parish Council. Sorting clothes at Saint Stephen's Thrift Shop was a Saturday morning ritual. She was a loyal member of the Guild of Our Lady of Providence, Saint Mary's Women's Guild, the Mother's Guild at Saint John's, and the Calvary Monastery Guild in Shrewsbury. She was unstinting in her service, but she studiously avoided the limelight. After she retired she was a daily communicant at Saint Mary's. Her devotion matched her faith, and she prayed daily to the Blessed Mother.
An avid reader all her life, Virginia also loved to travel and for many years she headed south during the February school vacation, and during the summer to many parts of the country and to Europe.
Virginia was loving mother to John and his wife Luz of Haymarket Virginia, Michael and his wife Patricia of Shrewsbury, and Stephen with whom she lived in Shrewsbury until her death. She was a special Nana to four grandchildren: Thomas (and Laura) Gregory of Worcester, Joseph (and Karen) Gregory of Leesburg Virginia, Beth (and Jake) Hunter of Granger, Indiana, and John Gregory of Worcester. Her six precious great-grandchildren include Paige and Clare Hunter, Grant and Reid Gregory of Virginia, and Charlotte and Gabriella Gregory of Worcester. Virginia leaves her youngest sister, Daphne Merrow of Windham, New Hampshire. Her sister Paulina Driscoll died in 2004.
The wake for Virginia S. Gregory will take place on Wednesday, October 30, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Saint John's High School Chapel at 378 Main Street in Shrewsbury. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 31, at Saint Mary's Church, 640 Main Street, Shrewsbury, followed by interment at Notre Dame Cemetery in Worcester. The family requests that you do not send flowers. Rather, if you would like, you may make a donation to Saint John's High School Scholarship Fund in Virginia's name.
The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster Street, Worcester is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019