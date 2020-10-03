1/1
Virginia Keleher
1916 - 2020
Virginia Rose (Kelleher) Keleher, 104

Berlin - Virginia Rose (Kelleher) Keleher, 104, died of natural causes on Oct 2, 2020 at Golden Pond Assisted Living in Hopkinton. She was the oldest resident at Golden Pond, well-respected and appreciated for her sweet and positive personality. Ginny was the oldest citizen in Berlin, until she moved to Golden Pond at age 101.

The daughter of Ida (Allaire) and John Kelleher, Ginny was born one month premature at home on January 16, 1916 in Brockton. Following graduation from Bridgewater State Teachers College in 1938, she taught in the Marion public school system. Ginny and Albert Edward Keleher, Jr. were married at St. John the Evangelist Church in Winthrop on June 29, 1940. They raised their 6 children, one with cerebral palsy, in a "9-room bungalow" in Framingham. Ginny and Albert greatly enjoyed their years as members of the Framingham Choral Society. Ginny was a woman of strong faith, a devout Catholic, and demonstrated an exuberant approach to life. She most loved spending time with her children and extended family.

She is survived by her 6 loving, devoted children whom she adored - Richard Keleher, Paul Keleher, David Keleher, Mary Keleher Hardy, Patricia Keleher and Joanne Keleher Charlesworth. She is also survived by 3 daughters-in-law and a son-in-law who are blessed to have shared her life. Her only sibling, her brother Bob Kelleher, lives in Florida at age 95. Ginny is survived by 8 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews who adored her.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10AM on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at St. Joseph the Good Provider Church, 52 West St, Berlin, with interment following at Holyhood Cemetery, Brookline. Guests are respectfully requested to observe appropriate social distancing and wear a mask while attending all services. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Virginia Keleher to: United Cerebral Palsy of Metro Boston-71 Arsenal St., Watertown, MA 02742 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital -501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

www.philbincomeaufh.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 3 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Joseph the Good Provider Church
