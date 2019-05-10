|
|
Virginia M. (Ward) Kimball, 100
paxton - Virginia M. (Ward) Kimball, 100, passed away peacefully under the loving care of her family and the compassionate staff at Holden Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Thursday, May 2, 2019. Born and raised in Rutland, Virginia was the daughter of Henry and Mary (Odlum Converse) Ward and lived the last 70 years in Paxton where she raised her family. Her beloved husband of 76 years, Raymond Kimball died in 2008.
She will be lovingly remembered and missed by her two sons, Kim Kimball of, who knows where, and Miles Kimball of Paxton; her daughter, Rosemary Carbonelli and her husband Anthony of Sarasota, Florida; four grandchildren, Todd Kimball, Lee Carbonelli, Kristy Cloutier and Courtney Spurrier; four great grandchildren, Riley and Tryston Spurrier and Anthony and Katherine Cloutier; 14 nieces and nephews; and a dear friend, Bobbi (Roberta) Smitsko of Pennsylvania. Besides her husband, Virginia is predeceased by her brother Henry Ward and a daughter-in-law, Nancy Kimball.
Virginia graduated from Rutland High School as salutatorian, was a first-string basketball player serving as captain when the girl's squad won the school's only state championship. Graduated from Becker Junior College in Worcester and awarded a full scholarship to well-regarded Portia Law School, now New England School of Law. Later Virginia received her real estate broker's license, eventually opening Virginia Kimball Real Estate in Paxton, selling into her late 70's. In 2015 she received the Boston Post Road Cane as the oldest resident in Paxton and because it was the 250th anniversary of Paxton, Virginia was honored as the Co-Grand Marshall of the celebration parade.
She was an accomplished competitive duplicate bridge player, winning numerous tournaments, in 1997 she won the title as the best bridge player in the state of Massachusetts, and her ability was highlighted when she and Ray beat Charles Goran and his partner; Virginia was a long-time member in the American Bridge Association. She was a very involved with the First Congregational Church of Paxton for over 50 years, being very active on numerous committees and Saturday suppers. Over the years she served on various committees for the Town of Paxton including the School Advisory, Cemetery, Republican, and the Council on Aging and Housing until she was 90. Virginia was also active in many clubs and organizations including the Woman's Club, Worcester Quadrille Dance, Finish-American, Promerito, Massachusetts Real Estate Board, and Holden Investment Club.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service celebrating Virginia's life at 11 am on Saturday, May 18, at First Congregational Church of Paxton. At the request of Virginia, attire should be bright colors.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wachusett Food Pantry, P.O. Box 62, Jefferson, MA 01522, Friends of Richard Memorial Library, 44 Richards Ave, Paxton, MA 01612 or, Paxton Fire Department, 576 Pleasant Street, Paxton, MA 01612. Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden, is assisting with arrangements.
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 10 to May 12, 2019