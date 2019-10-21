|
Virginia V. Kozlowski
Auburn - Virginia V. (Steinmetz) Kozlowski, 91, of Auburn died Saturday, October 19th 2019 at home. She was born in Worcester the daughter of Leo P. and Louise (Mertens) Steinmetz. Her husband of 63 years, Edward F. Kozlowski died in 2013. She leaves four grandchildren, a great grandchild and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Dennis Kozlowski and four brothers, Edward, Bernard, Donald and Joseph.
The family would like to thank Salmon Hospice for the care and support they gave Virginia.
Her graveside service is Wednesday, October 23rd at 11:00 AM in Notre Dame Mausoleum, 162 Webster Street, Worcester. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in Virginia's name to Salmon Hospice, 37 Birch Street, Milford, MA 01757.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019