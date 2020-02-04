|
Virginia I. Lavigne
Shrewsbury - On Monday, February 3rd, Virginia I. "Ginny" (Pyne) Lavigne, 86, passed away surrounded by her loving family, at UMass Memorial Medical Center, Worcester. Ginny was born in West Boylston but spent the majority of her life in Shrewsbury where she raised her family. She leaves her husband of 68 years, Richard H. Lavigne, 3 daughters, Karen Millet (Gerald) of Webster, Bonny Granger-Pacillo (Raymond) of Shrewsbury, and Suzette McCann (Robert) of Northbridge, 7 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, a sister Phyllis Novia (Richard) of West Boylston, nieces and nephews and cherished friends.
She was predeceased by her daughter, Sherry A. Casey, and her brother, Edward Pyne Jr.
Ginny's Irish eyes would shine brightly whenever her family was near. She lovingly referred to her husband as her "boyfriend" and he called her his "girlfriend."
Ginny worked at Sprague Electric and Micro Networks, both in Worcester, before starting her own Antique business. She loved bringing historical pieces back to life and then sharing them with those who appreciated them
as much as she did. She would travel far and wide looking for the best pieces.
Whatever Ginny did, she did it well. She was an accomplished bowler in her younger years with many trophies to show for it. She made the most intricate needlepoints come to life. She could cook anything from seafood to Italian like a master chef. and whether it was holidays for the family or gatherings for friends, she was the perfect hostess. She loved to read and watch her Boston sports teams. Her laugh, love, and smile will be missed.
The family would like to thank the doctors and staff of the emergency department and ICU at UMass Hospital for their professionalism and compassion.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 4:00 -7:00 pm at the Chiampa Funeral Home ~ 5 Church Road, On the Common, Shrewsbury Center. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anne's Church ~ 130 Boston Turnpike Road, Shrewsbury on Saturday, February 8th at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. To view Ginny's online tribute, share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.chiampafuneralhome.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020