Virginia Lopez
Virginia A. Lopez, 86

Windham, CT - Virginia A. Lopez, 86, of North Windham, CT, died Friday, September 11th with her loving family by her side. Her husband, Vicente Lopez died in 1997. She is survived by her two sons, Juan Lopez and his wife, Nery of Worcester and Joaquin Armaiz of Ashtabula, OH; two daughters, Suzanne Tirado and her husband, Hector of North Windham and Rosalba Lopez of Worcester; eight grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren; and several brothers and sisters. She was predeceased by her daughter, Mercedes Lopez in 2009.

She was born in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico the daughter of Emiliano Vazquez and Josefina Vazquez-Cordero. Virginia was a member of the Christian Pentecostal Church Healing Community in Willimantic, CT. She will be remembered for her heart of gold and as a devout Christian. She will be sorely missed by all who loved and knew her.

Her funeral is Thursday, September 17th at 10:00 a.m. at O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue, Worcester, burial will follow in Hope Cemetery, Worcester. Calling hours are Wednesday, September 16th from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Please omit flowers and make memorial contributions to the Willimantic Covenant Soup Kitchen, 220 Valley Street, Willimantic, CT 06226.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
