Virginia E. "Ginny" (Paquette) Lussier,101
ROCHDALE/SPENCER - Virginia E. "Ginny" (Paquette) Lussier,101, of Rochdale, formerly of Spencer and Auburn, went to heaven Friday, Jan. 10 at Overlook Masonic Home in Charlton surrounded by family.
Her husband of 61 years, John A. Lussier, Sr. predeceased her in 2001. She leaves her sons John A. Lussier, Jr. and his wife Christine Lesinski of Randolph, VT, Gerald F. Lussier of Delmar, NY, James R. Lussier and his wife Alice of Phoenix, AZ, Jay R. Lussier and his wife Andrea of Spencer, a daughter Jill M. Terrien and her husband Stephen of Rochdale, 9 grandchildren; Kim, Kirk, Joe, Kelly, Craig, Amy, Kevin, Zachary and Hailey and 14 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by a granddaughter Cierra Terrien in 1997, a daughter in law Joyce Lussier in 1997, a brother Royal Paquette and a sister Dora Heuer.
Born in Jewett City, CT, she was the daughter of Solomon and Evelyn (Bradford) Paquette. She graduated from the former Commerce High and Ollis Hairdressing Academy in Worcester. She was a business woman, owner/operator of Virginia's Beauty Shoppe in Auburn, MA for more than 50 years. She and John introduced their family to Stiles Lake in Spencer, MA where good times were had by all and in latter years, Port Charlotte, FL where they were snowbirds. She enjoyed crocheting, dancing and laughter. Above all else she cherished her family and will be most remembered for her kindness, strength and love.
Ginny's family would like to acknowledge the compassionate and loving care provided to her for more than 4 years on the 4th floor of Overlook where staff treated her as family with dignity and respect.
Ginny's funeral will be held on Monday, Jan. 13 from the MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 1131 Main St., Leicester with a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Aloysius-St. Jude Church, 489 Pleasant St., Leicester. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Worcester. Calling hours will be held on Monday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home prior to the church service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Overlook Masonic Home Patient Activities Fund, 88 Masonic Home Rd., Charlton, MA 01507 or the .
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020