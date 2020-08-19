Virginia McInerny

Virginia M. (Reardon) McInerny, 98
WORCESTER - Virginia M. (Reardon) McInerny, 98 of Worcester died Monday, August 17th in Holden Rehabilitation and Nursing Center surrounded by her loving family. Her husband of 43 years, Henry J. McInerny died in 1985. She leaves two daughters, Carol A. McCrohon and her husband, Robert of Worcester, Mary V. Clark of Hudson; two sons, James H. McInerny and his wife, Linda of Spencer and Richard J. McInerny and his wife, Gala of Ludlow; two brothers, Richard Reardon of Chatham and Gerald Reardon of Worcester; ten grandchildren, Diane Quinn, Steven McCrohon, Amy Bullett, David McInerny, Johnathan McInerny, Leigh Ann McCloud, Matthew Clark, Meghan Freitas, Caitlin Clemons, Jacob McInerny; and her claim to fame "20 great grandchildren" and many nieces and nephews.
She was born in Worcester, the daughter of the late Dennis J. and Kathryn R. (Scanlon) Reardon and was predeceased by four brothers, William, Joseph, John P., and Donald Reardon. Virginia was a member of the 39er's Club and a founding member of St. Andrew the Apostle Parish and its Women's Guild. Virginia married the love of her life, Henry on July 4, 1942 and enjoyed raising their family and mothering her younger brothers. Virginia and Henry retired to Cape Cod and Florida where they spent many happy years. After the death of her husband, she returned to Worcester and began a new chapter in her life. She enjoyed many years of fitness as a water walker at the Greendale Y and really only went to enjoy lunch, a good chat and many laughs with her girlfriends. She had a close relationship with "all of her Helens" and was so thankful for the bond that they shared. Virginia had a passion for reading and was known to read three books per week until just recently. She kept sharp by reading books, completing crossword puzzles, and reading the paper daily. She had a quick wit and happily would come to the rescue whenever her family had a hard time remembering the details. She showed her family daily that the key to a happy life is to be positive, lift people up, and have faith. She had a knack for making everyone feel special and each family member all felt, and were told, that they were her "favorites".
Words cannot express how appreciative Virginia's family is to the staff and administration of Holden Rehab. and Nursing for the love, compassion, and care shown to Virginia over the last two years. We will be eternally grateful. The devotion shown by her brother Jerry was heartfelt and was very much appreciated by Virginia (Sis) and her family.
Virginia's life will be celebrated at O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue, Worcester. Calling hours will occur on Friday, August 21st from 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM. A private funeral Mass to follow at St. George's Church, 40 Brattle Street, Worcester. Burial will be at St. John's Cemetery , 260 Cambridge Street, Worcester. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Virginia toward supporting Type 1 Diabetes research. Donations may be made to either JDRF (www.jdrf.org
) or the Joslin Diabetes Center – 1 Joslin Place, Suite 745, Boston, MA, 02215.