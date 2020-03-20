|
|
Virginia (Edwards) Menegoni
Barre - Virginia B. (Edwards) Menegoni, 91, of Cutoff Road, passed away at home on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 following a brief illness, with loved ones at her side.
Born in Oakham on June 14, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Stanley and Blanche (Bydwo) Edwards and grew up on the family farm, helping to raise the chickens and picking berries, as well as making deliveries.
The family moved to Barre in the 1940's and Virginia graduated from Barre High School in 1946.
On October 30, 1948, Virginia married Anthony Menegoni and enjoyed 51 years of marriage until his death on April 2, 2000. Virginia cared for her husband during his declining health for 5 years.
During the 1980's, Virginia worked for the Hudson (NH) Bus Lines, as well as working for E.P. Wine, Inc. in Barre for over 20 years doing secretarial and bookkeeping duties before retiring.
Virginia was a Communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Barre. The family extends a special thank you to Father Jamie for his faith, happiness and smile that Virginia adored.
During the 1960's she was an active member of the Barre Women's Club.
Virginia loved her family, especially doting over the grandchildren and great grandchildren who were her heart and soul. She also enjoyed her girls weekends away, doing jigsaw and crossword puzzles, as well as traveling, which included Yellowstone National Park, Italy, Florida and Aruba as just a few of her favorite places. Virginia was an avid gardener spending many hours tending to her flowers.
Virginia never dwelled on the negative, always focusing on the positive. She loved life, enjoyed many family gatherings and will be sadly missed.
Virginia is survived by her daughter, Joan Riendeau and her husband, Ed, of Barre; sons, Attilio "Lee" Menegoni and his wife, Elise, of Nashua, New Hampshire, and Anthony Menegoni and his wife, Rachel, of Barre; grandsons, Christopher Menegoni and his partner, Bridget Chaffee, of Turners Falls, and Shaun Cannon of Barre; a granddaughter, April Cannon and her wife, Karen Foster, of Northampton; great grandchildren, Velouria Menegoni, Jesse Foster-Cannon and Gavin Foster-Cannon; a sister, Irene Blore of Glendale, California; a brother, Richard Edwards of Connecticut; several nephews and nieces; and dear friends, Dick and Jeannie Whippee of Barre.
Besides her parents and husband, Virginia was predeceased by a brother, John Edwards.
There are no calling hours.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date to be announced.
Interment will be in the Paxton Memorial Park Cemetery.
Donations in Virginia's memory should be made to St. Francis of Assisi Emergency Fund, P.O. Box 186, South Barre, MA 01074.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM
Witty's Funeral Home
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020