Virginia M. Norbeck, 98
MILLBURY - Virginia M. (Pepin) Norbeck, 98, passed away on March 1, 2020 at UMASS Memorial Medical Center in Worcester.
Virginia "Virgie" leaves her daughter, Janet L. Cassidy, and husband, Jim J. Cassidy of Millbury and four grandchildren, Mykael S. Cassidy of South Grafton, Erin M. Cassidy-Sibley of Millbury, Lorin P. Burrows and his wife, Mary of Princeton and Matthew J. Cassidy of Millbury and his wife, Elizabeth Cassidy, of Wrentham. She also leaves three great grandchildren, Rachel L. Sibley of Dudley and Benjamin P. Burrows and Amelia G. Burrows of Princeton. In 2012 she was predeceased by the love of her life, her husband, Charles H. Norbeck, in January 2020 she lost her beloved daughter, Marcia A. Norbeck, and in 1952 she lost an infant daughter, Mary Frances. Virgie was the youngest of the five "Pepin" sisters, children of Francesco and Philomena Pepino, sisters, Mary, Eva, Adeline, and Antonette all predeceased her, but she stayed close to their children and grandchildren and treasured the relationships she had with her nieces and nephews over the years. Virgie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and aunt for whom family was the most important thing in life. She will be loved and missed forever by her family and friends.
Virginia worked at the Millbury Memorial High School in the Guidance Department for many years and later at the Millbury Town Hall where she made friends that she kept in contact with right up to the present time. Virginia loved working and did so until she was in her early nineties. In her leisure time her favorite place to visit was a casino so she could play the slot machines. She never tired of that.
A special thank you to the staff of Salmon VNA and Hospice for the wonderful care they provided for Virginia. Sara, Jason, Brian and Cynthia, you made these last months so much better. Also, Ellie, your concern and kindness and friendship meant so much to her. She looked forward to seeing you each week. Finally. a thank you to the doctors and nursing staff on 4 West at the UMASS University campus for their compassion and kindness during her final days.
Family and friends will honor and remember Virginia's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Sunday, March 8th from 1 to 2 p.m., followed by her funeral service at 2 p.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. Burial will be private in St. Brigid Cemetery in Millbury. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to a . Please visit Virginia's tribute page at:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020