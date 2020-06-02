Virginia M. OLeary, 70Millbury - Virginia M. "Ginny" OLeary, 70, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, May 30, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester after a brief illness.Ginny leaves behind her 2 sons James P. OLeary of Milwaukee Wisconsin and Michael T. OLeary of Paxton, and a brother Terry Newman of Sutton. Also dear to Ginny were her nieces and nephews, cousins and countless friends.She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years Thomas M. OLeary, her parents Mary Claire Bourdon and John W. Newman, her brother David Newman and in-laws James and Grace OLeary.Ginny spent most of her life in Millbury, she loved traveling and experiencing anything new. She enjoyed spending time in the summer in Ogunquit, Maine and spending time visiting her son in Milwaukee. She was best known for hosting "picture perfect" tea parties for friends and relatives. She was very passionate about her faith. Her church, and church community meant the world to her. She was a member for many years in her church choir, volunteering for church social events and hosted a bible study group in her home.Ginny was a member of the Millbury Women's Club and volunteered as a friend at the Asa Waters Mansion. She was an active member of her Brierly pond condo's recreational activities, participating in book club, game nights and other social events. She loved to cook and exchange recipes with family and friends.Due to state regulations on social gatherings, family and friends will celebrate and remember Ginny's life privately. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Friends of the Asa Waters Mansion, P.O. Box 421, Millbury, MA 01527. Please visit Ginny's tribute page, where a message of condolence or a fond memory can be left for her family, at: