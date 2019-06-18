|
Virginia L. Pacheco, 70
Worcester - Virginia L. (Judson) Pacheco, 70, of Worcester, passed away in her home peacefully with family by her side on Friday June 14, 2019. Her husband of 42 years, Gregorio Pacheco died in 2012.
Virginia leaves her children, a son, David Pacheco and a daughter, Robyn Larson and her spouse Carolyn Lawrence, her grandchildren, Janelle Larson and her spouse Luis and their son Luis, Jr., Leith Larson and his spouse Amber and their children, Isabella and Aryanna; David, Jr., and his spouse Katie and their children David, III and Mason, Brendan Pacheco, Callista Pacheco, Taryann Pacheco and Joshua Pacheco. She also leaves a brother, Edward Judson, Jr. and many nieces and nephews. Virginia was born and raised in Worcester a daughter of Edward and Rose (Romano) Judson and graduated from the High School of Commerce.
Mrs Pacheco was a Patients Account Clerk in the Treasurer's office at the former Worcester State Hospital and retired in 2011. Previously, she worked as a dispatcher with an area Oil Co. for 30 years. Virginia loved music, knitting, the Red Sox and never missed a Red Sox game even at Dialysis. Most important to her was her family and Virginia enjoyed her nightly phone calls from her best friend and granddaughter, Janelle Larson.
A Memorial service will be held on Friday June 21, 2019 at 12:00 PM in DIRSA - MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 298 Grafton St. Entombment will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. A calling hour will be held in the funeral home on Friday June 21, 2019 from 11:00 AM until the time of the service.
