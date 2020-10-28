Virginia S. (Murphy) Hearns at 79
Worcester - Virginia S. (Murphy) Hearns, 79, of Worcester died peacefully on October 23, 2020 in the UMASS Memorial Hospital after abrief illness. Her Husband John E. Hearns died in 1972. Virginia leaves her daughter Jean J. Hearns with whom she lived, a sister June Murphy-Katz and her husband Harvey of Wellesley, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graduate of St Peters High School, and Salters Secretarial School she worked over 40 years at City of Worcester Public Library as a page at the Elm Street location in high school, through over 40 years in all the branches, children's room, circulation and talking book departments.
In retirement, Virginia enjoyed time with her friends shopping and eating out especially at her favorite, O'Connors Restaurant. She will be sadly missed.
Virginia's funeral Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday November 3, at 10:00AM in the Church of Our Lady of the Rosary 25 Fales St. Interment with her husband will be in St. Johns Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
300 5Th Ave. Waltham, MA.02451. To leave a message of condolence for the family or share a special memory of Virginia please visit her memorial site at mercadantefuneral.com
The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL 370 Plantation St. is assisting the family.