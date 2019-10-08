|
Virginia M. Sheehan, 80
SHREWSBURY - Virginia M. (McSweeney) Sheehan, 80, died Tuesday October 8, 2019 at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester. A calling hour for Virginia will be on Friday October 11, 2019 from 9:30-10:30 am at the BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main St, Shrewsbury followed by a funeral Mass at 11:00 am at Saint Mary's Church, 640 Main St., Shrewsbury. A complete obituary will appear in Thursday's edition of the newspaper.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019