Britton-Shrewsbury Funeral Home
648 Main Street
Shrewsbury, MA 01545
(508) 845-6226
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Britton-Shrewsbury Funeral Home
648 Main Street
Shrewsbury, MA 01545
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Mary's Church
640 Main St.
Shrewsbury, MA
1938 - 2019
Virginia Sheehan Obituary
Virginia M. Sheehan, 80

SHREWSBURY - Virginia M. (McSweeney) Sheehan, 80, died Tuesday October 8, 2019 at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester. A calling hour for Virginia will be on Friday October 11, 2019 from 9:30-10:30 am at the BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main St, Shrewsbury followed by a funeral Mass at 11:00 am at Saint Mary's Church, 640 Main St., Shrewsbury. A complete obituary will appear in Thursday's edition of the newspaper.

www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
