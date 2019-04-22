|
Virginia M. (Tucker) St. Germain, 78
Oxford - Virginia M. (Tucker) St. Germain, 78, wife of Alfred R. St. Germain, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019, in her home. She was born in Stoughton, daughter of the late John and Mary (Barry) Tucker. She graduated from Stoughton High School in 1958 and will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
In addition to her husband of 59 years, she is survived by four children, Diane Przybylek and her husband Joseph of Thompson, CT, Deborah Puishys and her husband Robert of Oxford, Timothy St. Germain and his wife Dawn of Oxford, and Brian St. Germain and his wife Jennifer of Oxford; eight grandchildren, Michelle and her husband Leo, Thomas and his wife Heather, and their son Tobias, Robert, Lauren, Alec, Bryce, Andrew, and Connor. She also leaves two sisters, Anne Andrews and Elizabeth Switzer. She was predeceased by three sisters, Mary Connolly, Jeanne Eagles, and Dorothy Sellars.
A funeral will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019, from Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford, followed by a Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Roch's Church, 332 Main St., Oxford. Burial will follow at St. Roch's Cemetery in Oxford. Calling hours are Wednesday, April 24, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Flowers may be sent or memorial contributions may be made to St. Roch's Church Memorial Fund, 334 Main St., Oxford, MA 01540.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019