Virginia (Maitland) Stageman, 78
Stow - Virginia E. (Maitland) Stageman, 78, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Emerson Hospital after being stricken ill. She is pre-deceased by her loving husband, Paul J. Stageman, and two sons, Keith Gadomski and Mark Gadomski. She is survived by her sons, Michael Gadomski and Stephen Stageman, both of Stow; Ronald Stageman of Florida; and Paulie Easterbrooks of Hawaii. She also is survived by 4 grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. She is predeceased by her brother Richard Maitland, Jr.
Virginia was born in Clinton to the late Curtis and Rosamond (Tatersall) Maitland. She attended local schools and graduated from Clinton High School, Class of 1958. In addition to raising her family, Virginia worked for the Digital Equipment Company for many years until retiring. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, nature walks and gardening her prized lilacs. In retirement, she and her husband Paul were fortunate to travel the world, making friends wherever they landed. Virginia was happiest in the comfort of home and her family, of whom she loved most. A graveside service will be held at 12PM on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at St. John's Cemetery, Parker Road, Lancaster, under the direction of the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Virginia Stageman to , 33 Lyman St., #205, Westborough, MA 01581. Online condolences may be placed at
www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13, 2019