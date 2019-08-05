Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Stringer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Stringer


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Stringer Obituary
Virginia Hamel Stringer 95

Norfolk, Virginia - Virginia Hamel Stringer (Ginny) died peacefully in Norfolk, VA on August 3, 2019. Born in Worcester, she was the daughter of Wilfred and Aurida (Lacroix) Hamel. Ginny graduated from Clark University in Worcester in 1946, the first class to include women; she was the first president of Pleiades, the Senior Honorary Society. She was married for 66 years to the late Capt. Carl Stringer, USN. She leaves four daughters, Cynthia Stringer Perry, Stephanie Stringer, Amy Stringer, Sarah Gutfreund, two grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She also leaves her sister-in-law, Paula Cooney of Worcester. She was employed at several social service agencies in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Virginia. She was a longtime and active member of the League of Women Voters. Among her interests were world travel and watercolor painting, winning several blue ribbons for her artwork. Memorials may be sent to the Carl and Virginia Stringer Endowed Scholarship Fund at Clark University, 950 Main St. in Worcester, MA 01610.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.