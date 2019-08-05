|
|
Virginia Hamel Stringer 95
Norfolk, Virginia - Virginia Hamel Stringer (Ginny) died peacefully in Norfolk, VA on August 3, 2019. Born in Worcester, she was the daughter of Wilfred and Aurida (Lacroix) Hamel. Ginny graduated from Clark University in Worcester in 1946, the first class to include women; she was the first president of Pleiades, the Senior Honorary Society. She was married for 66 years to the late Capt. Carl Stringer, USN. She leaves four daughters, Cynthia Stringer Perry, Stephanie Stringer, Amy Stringer, Sarah Gutfreund, two grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She also leaves her sister-in-law, Paula Cooney of Worcester. She was employed at several social service agencies in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Virginia. She was a longtime and active member of the League of Women Voters. Among her interests were world travel and watercolor painting, winning several blue ribbons for her artwork. Memorials may be sent to the Carl and Virginia Stringer Endowed Scholarship Fund at Clark University, 950 Main St. in Worcester, MA 01610.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019