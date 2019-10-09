|
|
Virginia M. Sheehan, 80
SHREWSBURY - Virginia M. (McSweeney) Sheehan, 80, died on Tuesday October 8, 2019 after a brief illness. She was the devoted wife of the late John P. "Johnny" Sheehan, who died in 2006.
The daughter of the late James M. and Kathleen (O'Donoghue) McSweeney, Virginia was born, raised, and educated in Worcester, graduating from St. Peter's Grammar and High School, and attending Worcester Business School. She began working as a library assistant for Worcester State Hospital and did so for 34 years, until her retirement in 1992. She met and fell in love with Johnny and the two shared 26 wonderful years of marriage.
Virginia is survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews; and was predeceased by her husband and parents.
She was a faithful member of St. Mary's Parish, a member of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians, St. Brigid Division #36 in Worcester, a member of the Retired State County & Municipal Association, and also served as a Eucharistic Minister, offering communion to the sick for the Parish of St. Mary's.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Virginia's family between 9:30 and 10:30 AM on Friday October 11, 2019 at the BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main Street, Shrewsbury, MA, followed by a funeral Mass, which will be celebrated at 11:00 AM at St. Mary's Church, 640 Main Street, Shrewsbury, MA. Burial will be with her husband at Mountain View Cemetery, Shrewsbury. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Virginia's name may be made to the , at alz.org/donate . To leave a note of condolence for Virginia's family or to view her "Book of Memories," please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019