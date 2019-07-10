|
Virginia M. Tamalavitch
WORCESTER - WORCESTER____ Virginia M. (White) Tamalavitch, 102, of Worcester, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Her husband Albert Tamalavitch died in 1983.
Besides being a registered nurse and insurance broker, she is a veteran of World War II having served in the US Navy.
The funeral will be held on Saturday July 13, 2019 from DIRSA -MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 298 Grafton St., with a Mass at 10:30 A.M. in St. Andrew the Apostle Church, 5 Spaulding St. Burial with military honors will be private in St. John Cemetery. Calling hours in the funeral home are Friday, July 12, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Project New Hope, Inc., 70 James St. Suite 157, Worcester, MA 01603(www.ProjectNewHopeMA.org). A complete obituary and messages of condolence may be viewed at www.worcesterfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 10 to July 11, 2019