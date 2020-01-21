|
Virginia M. (Barsamian) Tashjian, 86
WORCESTER - Virginia M. (Barsamian) Tashjian, 86, of Worcester, died Friday, January 17th in UMass Hospital. Her husband of 65 years, Hagop "Jake" Tashjian, died last year. She is survived by three sons, Steven Tashjian and his wife, Gina of Boylston, Mark M. Tashjian and his companion, Debra and Michael M. Tashjian and his wife, Darlene of Rutland; two brothers, Michael Barsamian and his wife, Kay of Newton and Edward Barsamian of Naples, FL; five grandchildren, Adam and Ara Tashjian, Alexis, Brianna and Rachael Tashjian and three great-grandchildren, Penelope, Quinton and Rawlston. Her son Jake "Ogie" Tashjian, two brothers and her sister predeceased her.
She was born in Boston, the daughter fo Mirham and Antram (Manoogian) Barsamian. Ginny has owned and operated, Ginny's Ceramics for over 40 years; she also volunteered at the Boylston Schools teaching ceramics. She was a long time member of Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church, and the Woman's Ceramic League. She will be remembered as a loving, caring and giving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be greatly missed by family and friends.
A visitation will be held on Friday, January 24th from 10:30 a.m until 11:15 a.m in the Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church, 635 Grove Street, Worcester followed by her funeral service. Burial will be in Hope Cemetery. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020