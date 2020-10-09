1/1
Virginia Vanasse
Virginia L. (Grover) Vanasse, 89

Rutland - Virginia L. (Grover) Vanasse, 89, of Rutland, died October 3, 2020 at Life Care Center of Leominster. She was the companion of Robert Keough, died 2008, and the wife of Vernon Vanasse, died in 1979. Her only sibling, Judith Grover Stimson, died in 1970. She leaves behind her Aunt Harriet Huzbacz of North Brookfied, and nieces, nephews, many cousins, grand-nieces and nephews.

Virginia, known affectionately as 'Gini', was born in Clinton, daughter of Theodore and Evelyn Grover, and lived in Princeton before moving to Hubbardston and eventually moved to Rutland ten years ago. She attended the Salter School in Worcester and worked at Zayres department store. Her real career was spent as a personal home caretaker and companion for the elderly.

Gini loved bus trips, jigsaw puzzles, bingo and keno with friends. Gini was an incredible quilter, and talented crocheter and knitter, having crafted hundreds of quilts, hats and garments over the years for family and friends, and donating dozens of winter hats to those in need. Gini will be remembered for her wonderful spirit and humor, and ability to smile and laugh in any situation, even hardship. She will be missed greatly.

A Memorial service will occur at a future date. For inquiries, please contact Callahan, Fay & Caswell Funeral Home 61 Myrtle Street Worcester.



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home
61 Myrtle St
Worcester, MA 01608
(508) 755-1500
