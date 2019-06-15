|
|
Virginia Young, 95
WORCESTER - Virginia (Vaughan) Young of Briarwood Community, Worcester, Ma., died peacefully in her sleep on June 8, 2019 at 95 years old.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband Charles "Charlie" Young (January 31, 2018) and their youngest son Richard. She leaves behind her loving children Charles Jr. (Florida), Geoffrey (Massachusetts) and Steven with his wife Terri (Maine). She is survived by her grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.
Her daughters-in-law Sue Young and Maria Young will fondly remember Virginia. Her special caregivers Anne Schofield and Michelle Boyce who are like family were with her until the end.
Virginia had two siblings, Sidney and Audrey, who predeceased her.
Virginia was born April 7, 1924 to Mary Olive Keating Vaughan and Sidney Vaughan. She was married to Charles Young June 29, 1946 by Rev. Everett C. Hendrick in Andover Newton Colby Church in Newton.
Virginia cherished her years singing in the Sweet Adelines. She was very accomplished knitting and relaxed doing jigsaw puzzles; usually "up at the lake" where many summer memories materialized. Ginny and Charlie enjoyed a loving relationship together for over 70 years. They spent their last years at Briarwood very active in many group activities and the annual golf tournament.
An informal memorial service will be held for both Charles and Virginia in the Auditorium at 65 Briarwood Circle on Thursday, June 27, from 1 to 3 p.m. to celebrate their lives. Rev Brent Newberry of First Baptist Church will say a few words at the gathering.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Charles Woodbury Fund, 65 Briarwood Circle, Worcester, MA 01606 or a favorite .
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 15 to June 16, 2019