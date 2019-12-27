|
|
Vito Raymond Arminio
ASHLAND - Vito Raymond Arminio of Ashland, MA, passed away after a brief illness surrounded by loved ones on December 20, 2019 at UMass Medical Center in Worcester. He was born on February 17, 1926 in Natick, MA, the son of
Italian immigrants Vincenzo and Maria Arminio. Vito attended Natick High
School where, at the age of 18, he was drafted out of his senior year to serve the US Navy in World War II. His service to our country on the USS South Dakota brought him to the Philippines and Japan. From sea he witnessed the dropping of the first atomic bomb and later took part in the initial occupation of Tokyo.
On January 7, 1951, Vito married the love of his life, Rena Gioconda, in
Brooklyn, NY. They settled in Ashland, MA, where they raised two sons and a
daughter. A master at anything mechanical, Vito provided for his family working for the American Can Company in Needham, MA, and later Liberty
Mutual in Hopkinton, MA. During many of those years he could often be found on weekends striping parking lot lines – a business he enjoyed and took almost as much pride in as his loving family. Vito was a hard worker all
his life but was able to demonstrate to his children how to enjoy all the
blessings they've been given. He was known for his contagious smile, his
genuine warmth, and his ability to make everyone feel welcome. One of Vito's greatest joys was spending time with family and friends in his home over wonderful food and lively stories.
Vito is survived by his adoring wife Rena Arminio, his three children: Richard Arminio and his wife Lisa Arminio of Shrewsbury, MA, Donna Arminio Lynch of Boylston, MA and Vito Arminio Jr. and his wife Tracey Arminio of La Jolla, CA, along with seven grandchildren - Anthony Arminio, Adriana Arminio, Casey Lynch, Madison Lynch, Dante Arminio, Lila Arminio and Mia
Arminio.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at St Cecilia's Church, 54 Esty Street, Ashland, MA on Saturday, January 4th at 9 AM with calling hours on Friday, January 3rd from 5-7 PM at John A. Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main Street, Ashland, MA.
In lieu of flowers and donations, please buy a bottle of good wine, pour a
glass and think of Vito.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019